Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lessened by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.31. 1,159,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,174. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.