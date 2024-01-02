Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys 411 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,130,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

