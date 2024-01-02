Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,456. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

