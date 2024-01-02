MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 6.6%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 273,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,484,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
