Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Natera has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natera will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,284.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,915 shares of company stock worth $39,253,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Natera by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

