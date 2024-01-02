Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,715.25 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,715.25 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00133839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00040682 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

