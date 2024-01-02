nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $33.63

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $34.70. nCino shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 67,873 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

nCino Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $281,967. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

