Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NEON stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonode Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neonode by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Investor AB bought a new stake in Neonode during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

