Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
Shares of NEON stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
