Nervos Network Hits Market Cap of $168.38 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $168.38 million and $3.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,058.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00162429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00573120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00049135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00375156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00215413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,945,828,478 coins and its circulating supply is 43,262,395,963 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.

