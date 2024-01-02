Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $242,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Netflix by 328,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 3,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $13.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $473.50. 762,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,026. The firm has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $459.02 and a 200 day moving average of $431.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

