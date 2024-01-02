New South Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,690 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.90. 1,041,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,843. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

