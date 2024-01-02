New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 529,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.