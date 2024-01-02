New South Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $36,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. 102,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,317. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.