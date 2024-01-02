New South Capital Management Inc. Has $156.02 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 7.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $156,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 207.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $5.56 on Tuesday, hitting $2,580.05. The stock had a trading volume of 80,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,538. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,611.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,545.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

View Our Latest Report on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.