New South Capital Management Inc. Has $24.79 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for about 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. 248,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

View Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.