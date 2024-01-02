New South Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amdocs by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 899,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,962. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

