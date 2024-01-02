New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.55 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

