New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,380 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

