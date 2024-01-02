New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 643,540 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 643,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,706,000. Howard Hughes comprises about 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes
In other Howard Hughes news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.08 per share, with a total value of $2,846,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,007,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,849,155.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 968,559 shares of company stock worth $68,133,166. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.5 %
HHH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. 56,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.53. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.