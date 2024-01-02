New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 643,540 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 643,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,706,000. Howard Hughes comprises about 2.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.08 per share, with a total value of $2,846,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,007,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,849,155.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 968,559 shares of company stock worth $68,133,166. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.5 %

HHH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. 56,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.53. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million.

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.