New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,695 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 3.0% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $61,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. 474,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

