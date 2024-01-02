Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 20,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,183 shares of company stock worth $848,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

