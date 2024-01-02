NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.59. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 7.24 and a one year high of 13.57.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.20 per share, for a total transaction of 29,550.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

