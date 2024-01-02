NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,229,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,922,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

