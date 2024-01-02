Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) vs. Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Critical Review

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 6.79% 10.56% 4.37% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nomad Foods and Oxus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nomad Foods presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomad Foods and Oxus Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $3.10 billion 0.95 $263.19 million $1.28 13.24 Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -53.85

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Oxus Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice-creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Green Cuisine, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About Oxus Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.