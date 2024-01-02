ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

