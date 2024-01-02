Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. 3,417,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,209,541. The company has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

