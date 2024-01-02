O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lessened by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 3.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $951.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.