Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Orion Office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of ONL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 166,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,815. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -37.74%.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
