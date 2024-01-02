OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $45.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $759.11 million, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.