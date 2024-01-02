Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target Raised to $2.00

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.22. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,283,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,946 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 172.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 75,510 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

