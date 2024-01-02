Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.18

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 43644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -32.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

