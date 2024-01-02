Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.97 and its 200-day moving average is $252.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

