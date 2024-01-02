Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.43

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.67. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

