Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

