Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lessened by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

PSX traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.90. 887,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

