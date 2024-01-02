PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 278,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 101,982 shares.The stock last traded at $96.77 and had previously closed at $97.26.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 154.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,282,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.