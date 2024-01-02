Piper Sandler Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $23.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 502,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,887. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.