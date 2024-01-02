PotCoin Price Hits $0.0017 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $16.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

