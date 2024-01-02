Prestige Wealth Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 2nd (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth’s (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 2nd. Prestige Wealth had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Prestige Wealth’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Prestige Wealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWM opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Prestige Wealth has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get Prestige Wealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of Prestige Wealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.