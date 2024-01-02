Private Ocean LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.46 and its 200 day moving average is $409.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

