Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 4.08% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $27,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,665 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,762,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 442,065 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,068,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,938,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

