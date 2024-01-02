Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

