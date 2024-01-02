Private Ocean LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,332 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,809 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 877,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after buying an additional 699,459 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

