Private Ocean LLC Sells 49,313 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,313 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

