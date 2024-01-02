Private Ocean LLC Sells 897 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after acquiring an additional 858,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

BMY stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

