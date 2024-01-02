Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of IPDN opened at $2.03 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Professional Diversity Network

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

