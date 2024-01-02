Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of IPDN opened at $2.03 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
