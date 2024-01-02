ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.18. ProFrac shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 48,818 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 3,409 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,237,383 shares of company stock worth $11,588,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

