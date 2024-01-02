ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ProKidney Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $419.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that ProKidney will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $250,475.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,447,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,969,524.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,576,307 shares of company stock worth $14,080,021. Corporate insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

