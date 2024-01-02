ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 20,833,244 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,305,000. SCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,810 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 240.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 984,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 695,472 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $8,727,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

