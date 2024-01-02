ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $13.45

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 20,833,244 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
