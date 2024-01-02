Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

